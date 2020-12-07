Atlanta skyline lights up in red and green for the holidays

Peachtree Center, a local destination for dining, retail and office space, has thousands of holiday lights throughout the plaza, spreading the spirit of the season in the heart of downtown.

BB&T Tower, adjacent to mixed-use development Atlantic Station in West Midtown, hasn’t been left out of the festivities and Atlantic Green, the community greenspace at Atlantic Station, is also shining bright for the holidays.

Circa 730, a dynamic environment that can go from 9-5 to nighttime, is spreading holiday cheer with its light display.

Colony Square has a high-traffic location at the intersection of 14th and Peachtree Street, so passersby can feast their eyes on hundreds of red and green lights strung high above the plaza and glimpse holiday-themed lights in The Colonnade.