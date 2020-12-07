Atlanta skyline lights up in red and green for the holidays

The holidays may look different this year, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing festive going on in the city.
“In a time when many office towers are vacant due to the pandemic, landlords and developers are taking advantage of the opportunity to come together and illuminate the city’s landmark towers with holiday cheer,” a press release read.
Among some of the office buildings that are lighting up the sky in red and green are Midtown’s Tower Square, BB&T Tower, Circa 730 and Colony Square, and downtown’s Peachtree Center and 101 Marietta Street.
Tower Square, a 1.8 million-square-foot, mixed-use tower in South Midtown, not only has red and green lights on display outside the building but they are also inside the recently renovated lobby. The holiday lights illuminate the largest green space in Midtown — 28,000 square feet to be exact.
101 Marietta Street is one of the city’s most recognizable buildings and its festive display is spreading holiday magic to Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia Aquarium, all of which are close by.
Peachtree Center, a local destination for dining, retail and office space, has thousands of holiday lights throughout the plaza, spreading the spirit of the season in the heart of downtown.
BB&T Tower, adjacent to mixed-use development Atlantic Station in West Midtown, hasn’t been left out of the festivities and Atlantic Green, the community greenspace at Atlantic Station, is also shining bright for the holidays.
Circa 730, a dynamic environment that can go from 9-5 to nighttime, is spreading holiday cheer with its light display.
Colony Square has a high-traffic location at the intersection of 14th and Peachtree Street, so passersby can feast their eyes on hundreds of red and green lights strung high above the plaza and glimpse holiday-themed lights in The Colonnade.