Chocolate vs. vanilla: Which ice cream is big in the Peach State?

Ahead of National Ice Cream Day 2021, the blog Damn Good Ice Cream sought to find out. Using Google Trends data, the website determined the states that enjoy chocolate and those that prefer vanilla.

“We can settle the debate of Vanilla vs Chocolate Ice Cream once and for all! We looked at search interest in all 50 states to determine that chocolate is the overwhelming winner,” the website said. “Chocolate trounced Vanilla in a whopping 43 states while Vanilla claimed 7 states including the likes of Alabama, Hawaii and Tennessee.”