Georgia’s favorite ice cream truck treat packs a sweet punch

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

There’s no better time to eat ice cream than summer.

It’s a sweet way to cool down. And if you can track down an ice cream truck, you’ll get the nostalgic pleasure of enjoying a favorite childhood treat.

Just in time for the summer, Seaside Vacations determined the most popular ice cream truck treats in every state.

“We explored online search interest in frozen favorites. Using a list of 24 popular ice cream truck treats, we explored Google search trends over the last 12 months for all 50 states plus the District of Columbia,” the site said, explaining its methodology. “We determined clear winners for the most popular treat in each state and overall, and how many states searched that treat the most.”

Nationwide, the Klondike bar is the favorite. Nine states adore this treat, including Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina and Maryland. But the Firecracker wasn’t far behind.

Eight states enjoy the classic popsicle — Georgia included.

Despite the name, there’s no popping involved in eating a Firecracker. It’s a red, white and blue treat flavored with cherry, white lemon and blue raspberry. It’s not to be confused with the Bomb Pop, which is a favorite of two states: Iowa and South Dakota.

The Bomb Pop is similarly designed and flavored but has lime instead of white lemon flavor. It also came before the Firecracker. That didn’t stop Firecracker’s parent company, Unilever, from suing the brand in 2014, though. They sued for false advertising, Chowhound reported.

