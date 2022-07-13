ajc logo
China to run asteroid deflection test mission on near-Earth object

Asteroid Fast Facts

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Object 202 PN1 has been selected for the mission

Due to launch in 2026, China is targeting near-Earth object 202 PN1 for the country’s first asteroid deflection and observation test mission, as reported by Space News.

Chief designer of China’s Long March rocket series Long Lehao announced new details about the mission in a recent “Science and Innovation China” series lecture.

Set to launch on a Long March 3B rocket, the mission will feature both an impactor and an orbiter. One will collide with 2020 PN1, while the other will observe the event for study. Long’s lecture also noted differentiations from earlier proposals.

Discovered in 2020, 2020 PN1 is an Earth-crossing asteroid that temporarily orbits with Earth. The asteroid is roughly 40 meters in diameter.

The China National Space Administration stated in April that the country will be establishing an early warning system and simulate operations against the near-Earth target with software planned for development.

Within his lecture, Long also reiterated the country’s plans to put a pair of Chinese astronauts on the moon by 2030.

The scientist also touched on China’s plans to develop a nuclear propulsion system, a methane-liquid oxygen heavy-lift rocket and reusable launchers.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

