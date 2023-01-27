Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Pen Paws program lets patients get to know their furry friends

Credit: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta: Canines for Kids Credit: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta: Canines for Kids

According to its website, “Canines for Kids is a goal-directed program that helps patients cope, heal and achieve treatment goals while at the hospital. Our dogs and trained handlers work as a team to provide comfort, support and distraction for our young patients during procedures and hospitalization.”

According to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta website, each facility dog works with healthcare providers to:

Decrease anxiety and stress associated with the hospital environment and to increase normalization of the surroundings

Support the overall social, physical, and emotional development and treatment of the patient

Provide distraction and support during procedures, tests and the general experience of hospitalization

Motivate and encourage patients to reach treatment goals, such as learning to walk or taking medication

Reduce feelings of loss and loneliness associated with being separated from home, family and pets

Offer the patient unconditional love and acceptance through physical contact and soft touch

Provide comfort following traumatic events

“Each and every time (Uno) is with a patient, family member or staff, you can visibly see their anxiety reduce and happiness take over,” explained Mueller. “His presence means so much to anyone he encounters. Uno is the most popular staff member in the Heart Center at Children’s and for good reason.”

The Canines for Kids program at CHOA got its start in 2009 and was one of the first such programs in the country.