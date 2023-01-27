Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Pen Paws program lets patients get to know their furry friends

We know that animals can spread much-needed cheer in hospitals by visiting patients. But now, children at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta can take a creative approach to telling their new furry friend just how much they mean to them.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has launched a new program called Pen Paws to supplement its longtime Canines for Kids program. Pen pals have been proven to motivate patients to do physical therapy, school programs and more. The Pen Paws program lets kids say thanks — all will expressing their own creativity.
Alison Mueller, Senior Program Coordinator at Children’s Heart Center and handler for the center’s service dog Uno, shared what the program means to her.
“I have the unique opportunity to enter a child’s room with the sweetest, most comforting furry partner, and we are never met with anything but a smile, relief and joy,” Mueller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Knowing these animals exist to comfort and bring happiness to patients, parents and staff and that I get to deliver this joy as a part of my job is a true gift.”
According to its website, “Canines for Kids is a goal-directed program that helps patients cope, heal and achieve treatment goals while at the hospital. Our dogs and trained handlers work as a team to provide comfort, support and distraction for our young patients during procedures and hospitalization.”
According to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta website, each facility dog works with healthcare providers to:
- Decrease anxiety and stress associated with the hospital environment and to increase normalization of the surroundings
- Support the overall social, physical, and emotional development and treatment of the patient
- Provide distraction and support during procedures, tests and the general experience of hospitalization
- Motivate and encourage patients to reach treatment goals, such as learning to walk or taking medication
- Reduce feelings of loss and loneliness associated with being separated from home, family and pets
- Offer the patient unconditional love and acceptance through physical contact and soft touch
- Provide comfort following traumatic events
“Each and every time (Uno) is with a patient, family member or staff, you can visibly see their anxiety reduce and happiness take over,” explained Mueller. “His presence means so much to anyone he encounters. Uno is the most popular staff member in the Heart Center at Children’s and for good reason.”
The Canines for Kids program at CHOA got its start in 2009 and was one of the first such programs in the country.
