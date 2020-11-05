Chick-fil-A named ‘undisputed' fast food leader, survey says

Results from the survey showed full-service restaurants dropping in approval among U.S. consumers the most. They fell 2.5% to an ACSI score of 79. There was also a drop mong limited-service eateries, although it was to a lesser extent; it fell 1.3% to 78.

Yet Chick-fil-A managed to win major approval among fast food joints.

“The undisputed industry leader is Chick-fil-A despite a 2% decline to an ACSI score of 84,” read the report. "This is the sixth straight year that Chick-fil-A has been number one across both restaurant categories.

“Although its ACSI score is lower compared with prior years, Chick-fil-A continues to be a pacesetter across much of the customer experience,” it added. “The chicken specialist has grown to become one of the top U.S. fast food chains by system-wide sales. Per location in 2019, Chick-fil-A sales were over 50% higher than McDonald’s per-unit sales.”

The chicken eatery wasn’t the only Georgia-based company that made it on the list. Arby’s and Sonic Drive-In, both owned by Sandy Springs-based Inspire Brands, each landed on the list and had an ACSI score of 79 and 74 respectively. Dunkin', which will be acquired by Inspire, scored 79 on the index, too.