Chick-fil-A, Church’s, Zaxby’s win at Thrillist’s 2nd fast food awards

The chicken sandwich at Church’s Chicken now claims the title of MVP — most valuable pickle — and came in third for best new menu item.

If you’re craving the best onion rings, Thrillist said they are at Sonic, where you can get the best soft-serve ice cream for dessert. Best fish sandwich? Head over to Popeyes.

This was the first year in the awards’ two-year history that the Fasties included fast-casual restaurants.

Winners were Shake Shack’s Shackburger single, best cheeseburger; Athens-based Zaxby’s signature sandwich, best fried chicken sandwich; and Five Guys, best fries.

“To win Best Fried Chicken Sandwich is not only a testament to the quality of the sandwich, but also to the people who have been involved in creating this amazing product,” Joel Bulger, Zaxby’s CMO, said in a news release. “This award reflects the talented work of our employees and establishes what we at Zaxby’s already knew, that we have the best fried chicken sandwich among our competitors.”

You can check out all the nominees and winners on Thrillist.com.