Chick-fil-A, Church’s win at Thrillist’s 2nd fast food awards

The chicken sandwich at Church’s Chicken now claims the title of MVP — most valuable pickle — and came in third for best new menu item.

If you’re craving the best onion rings, Thrillist said they are at Sonic, where you can get the best soft-serve ice cream for dessert. Best fish sandwich? Head over to Popeyes.

This was the first year in the awards’ two-year history that the Fasties included fast-casual restaurants.

Winners were Shake Shack’s Shackburger single, best cheeseburger; Zaxby’s signature sandwich, best fried chicken sandwich; and Five Guys, best fries.

You can check out all the nominees and winners on Thrillist.com.