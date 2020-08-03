Charis Books now offering porch pickup

If you’ve put a dent in your reading materials in the last couple months, you can now support a local bookstore while maintaining a safe distance.
Charis Books & More in Decatur is now offering contact-free porch pickups for orders.
“We continue to believe that remaining closed for in-store shopping is the best decision for the health of our community, but know many of you appreciate the convenience of being able to shop locally without having to rely on shipping,” the store wrote in a Facebook post.
The store will remain closed to the public, but will be “open” for pickups and phone inquiries from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Customers can shop online and then select “in-store pickup” under shipping options.
“Our porch is fully wheelchair accessible and wheelchair accessible parking is available in the lot to the left of our building. If you have specific accessibility needs and it would be helpful for a Charis staff person to bring your purchases to you curbside, we can do that,” according to the Facebook post.
The store asks that customers wear a mask and adhere to social distancing when picking up orders.
Charis Books & More is the oldest independent feminist bookstore in the South and one of the oldest bookstores in Atlanta. It moved to Decatur in 2019 after 45 years in Little Five Points.