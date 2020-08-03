Charis Books now offering porch pickup

The store will remain closed to the public, but will be “open” for pickups and phone inquiries from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Customers can shop online and then select “in-store pickup” under shipping options.

“Our porch is fully wheelchair accessible and wheelchair accessible parking is available in the lot to the left of our building. If you have specific accessibility needs and it would be helpful for a Charis staff person to bring your purchases to you curbside, we can do that,” according to the Facebook post.