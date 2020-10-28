Celebrate one year of Halcyon this Friday

It’s officially been one year since Halcyon opened in Alpharetta and there’s a party planned outdoors for the milestone.
The Forsyth County mixed-use development is hosting an anniversary celebration Friday, Oct. 30 where adults and children alike are welcome to join in the festivities.
At the free event, attendees will enjoy live music from James Patrick Morgan beginning at 3 p.m. before Ace Suggs performs at 6:30 p.m. Guests will also have the chance to create their own lanterns, grab glow sticks and glow jewelry and take Halcyon swag and cookies from It’s a Sweet Life. Then, a lantern parade kicks off at 8 p.m.
Those concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic should take note that Halcyon will keep guest’s health and safety in mind with continued precautions being taken as recommended by government and health officials.
“We will continue updating our website and social media channels, however, please contact businesses directly for their current hours and health guidelines,” read a notice on the website.
Since its public opening last fall, Halcyon has welcomed over 35 national and locally-owned shops and eateries along with hosting over 200 events. Plus, the development has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations. In doing so, it has propelled its goal to become a strong partner for Forsyth County.
Additionally, Halcyon’s outdoor-focused design and ties to nature have allowed the development to foster a sense of community with social distancing in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The development will be expanding as second-phase plans include nearly 60,000 square feet of extra shop space, a 160-room hotel and 230,000 square feet of offices.
The plans will expand on Halycon’s existing 135-acre gathering plot, which features paved pathways, loft offices, modern hotel rooms and residences available to buy or lease.
Halcyon Anniversary Celebration
3 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Halcyon
6365 Halcyon Way
Alpharetta