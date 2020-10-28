Celebrate one year of Halcyon this Friday

Since its public opening last fall, Halcyon has welcomed over 35 national and locally-owned shops and eateries along with hosting over 200 events. Plus, the development has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations. In doing so, it has propelled its goal to become a strong partner for Forsyth County.

Additionally, Halcyon’s outdoor-focused design and ties to nature have allowed the development to foster a sense of community with social distancing in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The development will be expanding as second-phase plans include nearly 60,000 square feet of extra shop space, a 160-room hotel and 230,000 square feet of offices.

The plans will expand on Halycon’s existing 135-acre gathering plot, which features paved pathways, loft offices, modern hotel rooms and residences available to buy or lease.

Halcyon Anniversary Celebration

3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Halcyon

6365 Halcyon Way

Alpharetta