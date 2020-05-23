Rise and Wine coming to Alpharetta’s Halcyon

Halcyon, a mixed-used development in Alpharetta, announced Friday that its retail offerings would be expanding with a new boutique wine shop called Rise and Wine, according to What Now Atlanta.
Rise & Wine is owned by husband and wife Parimal and Vruti Patel and will feature a wine market offering a selection of wines from around the world. The wine boutique is expected to open sometime in 2020 and will be located between fashion boutiques Willow Jane and Lizard Thicket, overlooking Halcyon’s Village Green.
“My wife and I have been hoping to open our first wine shop together for some time now, and the opportunity to do so at Halcyon—in our own backyard of Forsyth County—is a dream come true,” Parimal Patel said in a press release. The wine shop will also feature a selection of local, Georgia wines as well as handpicked wines from various regions around the world.
The Halcyon development is steadily growing, having recently opened Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee and Pharaoh Nails and Spa. Rise and Wine will also join four other concepts that plan to open in 2020 including Never Enough Thyme, Salata Salad Kitchen, Frenchie’s Royal House of Frites & Meats and Holmes Slice, according to What Now Atlanta.
“An idyllic 135-acre gathering place, Halcyon is the next generation of mixed-use development and a new opportunity to define community in Forsyth County,” reads the development’s website. “With the Big Creek Greenway trailhead situated at Halcyon, strolling with furry friends, biking, walking and jogging are a part of our fabric.”