Rise and Wine coming to Alpharetta’s Halcyon

The Halcyon development is steadily growing, having recently opened Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee and Pharaoh Nails and Spa. Rise and Wine will also join four other concepts that plan to open in 2020 including Never Enough Thyme, Salata Salad Kitchen, Frenchie’s Royal House of Frites & Meats and Holmes Slice, according to What Now Atlanta.

“An idyllic 135-acre gathering place, Halcyon is the next generation of mixed-use development and a new opportunity to define community in Forsyth County,” reads the development’s website. “With the Big Creek Greenway trailhead situated at Halcyon, strolling with furry friends, biking, walking and jogging are a part of our fabric.”