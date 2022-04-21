Celebrate Earth Day at these 5 metro Atlanta events

Sign up for your free tickets at atlgreen.market/rsvp.

Atlanta Westside Community Clean Up

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, happeningnext.com.

Join the community in caring for Atlanta’s Westside by cleaning up the streets. All volunteers should report to the meeting location at 10:30 a.m. for registration and event details. All ages are welcome, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Earth Day at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

10 a.m. to noon, April 22, Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, atlantabg.org.

Visit Atlanta’s urban oasis for fun and engaging family activities that celebrate nature and the beautiful plants all around, including musical performances at 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. that will encourage and empower children to recycle while also engaging them in environmental awareness. Earth-friendly art, seed planting and a scavenger hunt are among the other activities.

This special Earth Day program is free with Garden admission.

Fayetteville’s Earth Day Festival

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23, City Center Park, 210 Stonewall Ave W, Fayetteville, downtownfayetteville.org.

Join in fun activities for the whole family at Fayetteville’s Earth Day Festival. There will be sustainable vendors and crafters, as well as a plant sale, a farmers market, live music, and delicious eats and drinks. In the spirit of Earth Day, the event organizers ask that attendees consider walking, biking or carpooling to this event.

Lenox Square Earth Day

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Dining Pavilion Entrance at Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, simon.com.

Don’t let your old electronics — including computers, keyboards and phones — go to waste; instead, join Lenox Square in recycling them safely and responsibly. Recycling electronic waste saves important space in landfills, and prevents environmental pollution associated with computers.

“The central processing unit in a computer contains toxic substances, and lead is found in circuit boards. Metal plates and housings may contain chromium, which is used to harden and protect metal plates from corrosion,” according to Carol Finch via Chron.