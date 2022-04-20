Earth Day events, a royal celebration and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Take a self-guided tour of some of Inman Park’s beautiful historic homes, then enjoy the festival’s food, music, kids’ zone, arts and crafts show and street market on Saturday and Sunday. A parade featuring some of Atlanta’s wild and quirky groups starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Illumine 2022

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24, plus additional dates. Adults $20 advance, $25 at the gate; students, children and seniors 65+ $15 in advance and $20 at gate, plus taxes and fees. Children 3 and under are free. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107.

Take a self-guided tour of Oakland Cemetery after dark with artistically lit headstones, mausolea, flowers, trees and buildings. The focus will be on the cemetery’s newly restored historic African American Burial Grounds and Women’s Comfort Station. Live music, craft cocktails and an Oakland pop-up shop will also be featured.

Bruch and Beethoven

8 p.m. Friday, April 22. $23 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4900. 404-733-5000 (box office).

Concertmaster David Coucheron plays Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” on the violin with the addition of harp solos. Beethoven’s Third Symphony, “Eroica,” is also on the program.

Cobb

Spring Jonquil Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Free admission. Village Green, downtown Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Celebrate spring in Smyrna with over 150 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths, an entertainment stage and a huge interactive children’s area.

Cobb County Public Library Book Sale

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23 and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Free admission and parking. Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-2320.

Shop for hardcover and paperback books for all ages, DVDs, books on CD and audiocassette, and magazines. Prices range from 10 cents to $4. All proceeds will go to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches.

Taste of Marietta

Combined Shape Caption Sample foods from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Marietta. Credit: Marietta.com Credit: Marietta.com Combined Shape Caption Sample foods from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Marietta. Credit: Marietta.com Credit: Marietta.com

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Historic Marietta Square, Marietta. Free admission. $1-$5 “tastes.” 770-257-0429.

Sample offerings from your choice of more than 80 Cobb County restaurants at the annual Taste of Marietta, which also features a Kids’ Alley.

DeKalb

Community Yard Sale

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 23. Free admission. Briarwood Park, 2235 Briarwood Way, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500.

Rent a table to sell some of your items or shop from other yard sale vendors all in one place.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Combined Shape Caption Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns this weekend with headline performances in Decatur Square. Courtesy of Amplify Decatur Music Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns this weekend with headline performances in Decatur Square. Courtesy of Amplify Decatur Music Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

2 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 23. $75-$275. Decatur Square, corner of Church Street and E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur.

Listen to music from three-time Grammy Award winner Ben Harper, two-time Grammy Award winner Old Crow Medicine Show, Americana legends Son Volt and acclaimed soul performers the War and Treaty. The festival helps raise money for the Decatur Cooperative Ministry to alleviate homelessness.

Decatur Earth Day Festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-377-0494.

Join in fun activities for the whole family at Decatur’s annual Earth Day Festival.

North Fulton

Bikes and Birds Tour

Combined Shape Caption Go biking and birding this Sunday at the Nantahala Outdoor Center’s Azalea Park Outpost and the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Credit: Rob Giersch Credit: Rob Giersch Combined Shape Caption Go biking and birding this Sunday at the Nantahala Outdoor Center’s Azalea Park Outpost and the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Credit: Rob Giersch Credit: Rob Giersch

7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 24. From $50. Starts at Nantahala Outdoor Center, 203 Azalea Drive, Roswell.

Learn how to spot local birds on a biking and birding excursion that starts at the Nantahala Outdoor Center’s Azalea Park Outpost and travels to Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Earth Day Celebration

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511.

Celebrate Earth Day with Earth- and water-related activities at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.

Heart and Sole 5K

7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23. $15 and up. Avalon, 2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-772-4555.

Run, walk or stroll in the 8th annual Heart and Sole 5K, Fun Run or Tot Trot to benefit The Lionheart School and Lionheart WORKS programs. After the race, stick around for a party on the plaza with a complimentary Tito’s Bloody Mary, other adult beverages and goodies for kids.

Gwinnett

Movie in the Park

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 22. Free. Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

Come watch “Sing,” an animated movie about a city of humanoid animals and a singing competition. If you’d like to enjoy the post-Easter egg hunt (postponed from an earlier date), arrive by 7 p.m.

PAWFest

Combined Shape Caption Pamper your pooch this weekend at PAWfest in Gwinnett. Credit: Courtesy of True Photography Credit: Courtesy of True Photography Combined Shape Caption Pamper your pooch this weekend at PAWfest in Gwinnett. Credit: Courtesy of True Photography Credit: Courtesy of True Photography

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville.

If you have a dog, bring them along on a leash to the Gwinnett Humane Society’s PAWFest. They’ll have a puppy parade, adoptable animals, costume contest, silent auction, live music, demonstrations, vendors, food and more.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

5 p.m. Saturday, April 23. 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party where you can immerse yourself in all things British. Live music, including songs from the Beatles tribute band The Return, will be featured, and you can also buy some fish and chips, try a Jubilee Craft Beer, and take part in fun activities like face painting.