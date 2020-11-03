Celebrate democracy by doodling with Mo Willems

Willems told NPR he’s prepared three “really simple exercises for us all to do together and to share while we listen to this music being performed.” The NSO musicians — Mahoko Eguchi (viola), Abel Pereira (horn) and Jamie Roberts (oboe) — will each perform “music to doodle to.”

As education artist in residence at the Kennedy Center, Willems hosts several doodle projects, including Lunch Doodles and the Small Works Project.

Willems began his career as a writer and animator on “Sesame Street,” where he won six Emmy Awards.

Since then, he has been awarded the American Library Association’s Caldecott Honor three times for his picture book illustrations. Additionally, he is the recipient of two Theodor Geisel Medals and five Geisel Honors for his Elephant & Piggie early readers.