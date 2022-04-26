Canadian chain Tim Hortons to expand into Georgia

The coffee and bakery franchise announced Tuesday that Atlanta businessman Abid Khutliwala is leading the chain’s expansion into Georgia with a plan to open 15 stores in Atlanta and Columbus in the next five years.

“I’ve been familiar with Tim Hortons ever since visiting Toronto years ago, and I really love the coffee. I think it will be the best coffee around,” Khutliwala said in a press release. “I’m very excited to introduce a new brand to Atlanta; one that locals will be happy to build into their routines.”