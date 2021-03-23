Burst into color with Children’s Museum of Atlanta Holi celebration

Additionally, there are several COVID-19 policies in place for the health and safety of team members.

For one, you must evaluate whether or not you and your family members who are ages 2 and older can commit to wearing a museum-approved face mask for the duration of your booked two-hour play session.

“Members & guests ages two (2) years and older not able to properly wear a mask for any reason should wait to visit the Museum when masks are no longer required,” the museum said.

Museum-approved masks are those that are disposable or made of cloth material and are placed over the nose, mouth and chin. Unacceptable face coverings include bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings with valves, mesh material or any kinds of holes.

Holi Celebration at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Times vary

Saturday, March 27

Children’s Museum of Atlanta: 275 Centennial Olympic Park DR NW, Atlanta

Cost: $18.95 for nonmember adults and children, free for members