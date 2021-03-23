Burst into color with Children’s Museum of Atlanta Holi celebration

What better way to get your children to explore the Hindu festival of Holi than a visit to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta?
The local nonprofit is hosting Holi-themed events for several play sessions on Saturday, March 27.
“Come learn about the Hindu holiday of Holi! In addition to our regular programs, we’ll have a special Holi storytime, craft, and science activity,” read a description on the website. “Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.”
Adult and child tickets are $18.95 for nonmembers, while members can visit at no cost. Guests will be unable to purchase tickets on-site. All prospective visitors are required to reserve their tickets online before coming to the museum. Space is also limited.
Weekend dates are booked quickly so act fast if you hope to secure a spot. Additionally, ensure you have some wiggle room for the timed two-hour play sessions in case your first choice sells out.
Additionally, there are several COVID-19 policies in place for the health and safety of team members.
For one, you must evaluate whether or not you and your family members who are ages 2 and older can commit to wearing a museum-approved face mask for the duration of your booked two-hour play session.
“Members & guests ages two (2) years and older not able to properly wear a mask for any reason should wait to visit the Museum when masks are no longer required,” the museum said.
Museum-approved masks are those that are disposable or made of cloth material and are placed over the nose, mouth and chin. Unacceptable face coverings include bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings with valves, mesh material or any kinds of holes.
Visit the website for more information on COVID-19 safety protocols at CMA.
Holi Celebration at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Times vary
Saturday, March 27
Children’s Museum of Atlanta: 275 Centennial Olympic Park DR NW, Atlanta
Cost: $18.95 for nonmember adults and children, free for members