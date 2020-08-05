BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin among VMA performers, MTV says

The MTV VMAs are happening later this month and the lineup for the first round of performers was just announced.
BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform at the 2020 VMAs airing live at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, with other performers being announced soon, according to a press release.
It will be BTS’ first time performing at the awards show, as well as the television debut of their new, English-only single “Dynamite,” which is set to be released August 21. The K-pop boy band received three nominations: “best pop,” “best K-pop” and “best choreography.”
Rapper/singer Doja Cat also received three nominations, including “song of the year,” while “reggaeton’s global ambassador,” J Balvin, received four. Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “video of the year,” “artist of the year,” “best quarantine performance” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23.
MTV also took to Instagram to announce the first round of performers. “I’m gonna need someone’s help to bring the music to the #VMAs…. and @bts.bighitofficial, @dojacat & @jbalvin are up to the task,” read the post.
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took the lead for this year’s nominations with nine each. The two are followed closely by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each. Check out the full list of nominees here.
When it’s time to tune int o the awards show, you can watch the VMAs live on MTV or stream the program on MTV.com and the MTV app (available on Google Play, iTunes, Roku, and other platforms), which requires you to sign in with your TV provider.