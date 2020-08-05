BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin among VMA performers, MTV says

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform at the 2020 VMAs airing live at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, with other performers being announced soon, according to a press release.

It will be BTS’ first time performing at the awards show, as well as the television debut of their new, English-only single “Dynamite,” which is set to be released August 21. The K-pop boy band received three nominations: “best pop,” “best K-pop” and “best choreography.”