Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates, including in Atlanta

On Thursday, new dates were announced for Justin Bieber’s rescheduled world tour for 2021, including a two-night stop in Atlanta.
The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in May but was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 45-date tour has been rerouted with some different stops. The tour has added 19 new dates.
The tour will kick of in San Diego on June 2, 2021. Bieber will perform at State Farm Arena on July 22 and 23, 2021. Tickets go on sale to the public on Aug. 6.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
Kehlani and Jaden Smith were originally scheduled to be supporting acts, but will not take part in the new tour. According to a press release, supporting acts will be announced later.
According to the statement, $1 from each ticket sold will go to the Bieber Foundation to support mental health.