Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Jonathan Wood, Senoia Galaxy

“He coaches my daughter’s softball team,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Not only does he coach, he teaches the girls sportsmanship and life skills. The girls love him so much! He goes above and beyond! This past season, he even continued to coach and pitch to our girls with a town ligament in his ankle. He amazes me everyday! He loves coaching and he loves those girls!”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves honor local youth softball and baseball coaches like Woods, ones that show exemplary leadership within their communities, each week. Gifted a $100 Kroger gift card, a baseball signed by an Atlanta Braves player and an on-field recognition at Truist Park, each winner is voted for by their peers through ajc.com.