Black History roundtable: Learn how design, inclusion can unite

Things To Do | 10 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Join the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Architects for a virtual discussion

When we talk about Black History Month, the focus is often on history and civil rights figures. But Black history extends into the features and things we interact with regularly — including architecture.

In celebration of the annual occasion next month, the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is hosting a virtual discussion about the future of diversity in the science.

The Black History Month-themed roundtable discussion is titled Future of Diversity in Architecture. Floyd Cline, a senior associate at architecture firm Perkins & Will, will moderate the conversation. The chat will examine the professional tours of a few ground-breaking architects in Atlanta and include retired architect, artist and mentor Oscar Harris, founding partner and design architect of Cole Hil, Nicole Hilton and Syntony Design Collaborative president Garfield Peart.

“Participants will learn about ideas and strategies for fostering long-term equity and inclusion within their firms and how to get involved with the Oscar Harris-founded Atlanta Center for Creative Inquiry,” an event description read.

The online gathering is free for AIA members and $10 for nonmembers. All participants should RSVP.

Among the learning objectives are pinpointing areas where diversity in firm leadership can be developed, discussing the present outlook on firm diversity and challenging that point of view and highlighting methods of supporting and encouraging younger professionals to have architecture careers.

Architects Roundtable: The Future of Diversity in Architecture

9 a.m.- 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Virtual

Free for AIA members, $10 for nonmembers; register here

