Black History roundtable: Learn how design, inclusion can unite

In celebration of the annual occasion next month, the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is hosting a virtual discussion about the future of diversity in the science.

The Black History Month-themed roundtable discussion is titled Future of Diversity in Architecture. Floyd Cline, a senior associate at architecture firm Perkins & Will, will moderate the conversation. The chat will examine the professional tours of a few ground-breaking architects in Atlanta and include retired architect, artist and mentor Oscar Harris, founding partner and design architect of Cole Hil, Nicole Hilton and Syntony Design Collaborative president Garfield Peart.