Best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub

Forget camping out to be first in line or fearing an elbow in your side as you reach for that 55″ smart TV. In fact, financial website WalletHub said 70% of consumers are “not likely at all” or “somewhat unlikely” to shop in stores on Black Friday, and merchants expect online sales to make up a much larger portion of their total sales compared to last year.

Explore How to host a virtual Thanksgiving dinner

So which stores offer the best discounts and for which items?