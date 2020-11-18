Atlanta lands on new list of the best places to retire in 2021

Retirement plans may be upended because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but for people who want to put their working days behind them, they can set their sights on Atlanta.
The Peach State’s capital city made it on to Retirement Living’s list of the best cities to retire in 2021.
To come up with the list, the retiree resource website took into account the cost of living in each metropolitan area, including quality of life measures such as median income, retirement taxes and real estate values, as well as crime rate, weather, parkland availability and how much of the population is composed of retirees.
Atlanta came in at No. 4 on the list, with a cost of living of $50,342 annually and a monthly cost of assisted living at $3,390. Plus there are 900 assisted living communities in the city. On average, household income is $55,279 a year and 11.4% of the population is over 65.
Retirement Living wrote that the city “is an affordable option for retirees with a low cost of living, favorable tax rates. Residents can expect a relatively low cost for assisted living care when compared to the national average, although the number of senior living facilities could be higher. Atlanta weather is generally comfortable with only 32 days 90º and above and 36 days under 32º, and the crime rate is low.”
This is not the first time Atlanta has been deemed an ideal spot for post-working life.
In October, U.S. News unveiled a ranking of the 150 best places to retire in the United States and while Florida dominated the list, several places in Georiga landed on the set, too.
Atlanta came in at No. 47 while two other Georgia cities ― Augusta and Savannah — also made it onto the list at Nos. 57 and 84.
The state capital didn’t do too bad for itself in the health care and affordable housing categories, either. It got a 6.6 in the former and a 6.3 in the latter.
Additionally, Atlanta managed to make it onto U.S. News' Best Places to Live list, coming in at No. 60.