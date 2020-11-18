Atlanta lands on new list of the best places to retire in 2021

This is not the first time Atlanta has been deemed an ideal spot for post-working life.

In October, U.S. News unveiled a ranking of the 150 best places to retire in the United States and while Florida dominated the list, several places in Georiga landed on the set, too.

Atlanta came in at No. 47 while two other Georgia cities ― Augusta and Savannah — also made it onto the list at Nos. 57 and 84.

The state capital didn’t do too bad for itself in the health care and affordable housing categories, either. It got a 6.6 in the former and a 6.3 in the latter.

Additionally, Atlanta managed to make it onto U.S. News' Best Places to Live list, coming in at No. 60.