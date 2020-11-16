How to make $60,000 in yearly retirement savings

Even after calculating for inflation and your Social Security benefits, you may find you still won’t have enough saved for retirement. A recent analysis found that on average, Georgians save $187,186. A survey by MoneyRates.com found that most Americans have not stashed enough income to have for their post-working days.

Estimate how much you need to reach your end savings goal by using a compound interest calculator. If you’re nearing retirement, you may have to downsize your lifestyle much like you might once you’re in retirement and on a fixed income. Taking advantage of senior discounts or downsizing could be some options.

Explore How to save big in retirement

Take saving seriously

The Motley Fool notes that casually saving will make it hard to earn $60,000 a year toward retirement.

“The most reliable way to create the retirement you want is to get serious about padding that savings account today,” it said.

To do that, future retirees can take full advantage of their company’s 401(k) matching program, according to CNN Money. Take that further by allowing automatic escalation to take place, according to U.S. News.