X

How to make $60,000 in yearly retirement savings

7 Money Saving Mistakes Some saving methods aren’t as helpful for our bank accounts as we think. Insider spoke with financial experts and discovered what investments may be doing more harm than good. 1. Buying in bulk: Items can go bad before you use them, meaning both food and money are going to waste. 2. Signing up for cash back credit cards: As soon as you miss a payment, high percentage rates can cost you hundreds of dollars. 3. Having an unlimited cell phone plan: The average user doesn’t use enoug

Aging in Atlanta | 32 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving for retirement is something most people should look to do no matter the age, but for older adults, it’s more pressing that they take stock of their finances.

If you’re unsure of where to start, financial and investing advice company The Motley Fool offers a few tips on how you can earn $60,000 a year after putting your full-time working days behind you.

ExploreAnalysis shows how much you need to retire in Georgia

Understand the needs of your retirement income

Inflation and Social Security are the two things soon-to-be retirees should take into account. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has an inflation calculator that can be used to consider rising prices when budgeting for post-work living. The Social Security Administration also provides calculators so you can estimate your benefits there, too.

Achieving your savings goal

Even after calculating for inflation and your Social Security benefits, you may find you still won’t have enough saved for retirement. A recent analysis found that on average, Georgians save $187,186. A survey by MoneyRates.com found that most Americans have not stashed enough income to have for their post-working days.

Estimate how much you need to reach your end savings goal by using a compound interest calculator. If you’re nearing retirement, you may have to downsize your lifestyle much like you might once you’re in retirement and on a fixed income. Taking advantage of senior discounts or downsizing could be some options.

ExploreHow to save big in retirement

Take saving seriously

The Motley Fool notes that casually saving will make it hard to earn $60,000 a year toward retirement.

“The most reliable way to create the retirement you want is to get serious about padding that savings account today,” it said.

To do that, future retirees can take full advantage of their company’s 401(k) matching program, according to CNN Money. Take that further by allowing automatic escalation to take place, according to U.S. News.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.