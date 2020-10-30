New list says this is the best county to retire in Georgia

Union County offers several spots for 18 holes including the Old Union Golf Course, which is surrounded by views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. There’s also no shortage of fishing spots available for retirees to take advantage of free fishing days twice a year.

“Union County promises both adventure and solitude within its mountain community borders, which contain Georgia’s highest peak, Brasstown Bald,” read the description on Stacker. “The crisp and clean high-altitude air is enjoyable throughout the year, signified by a 7.6/10 Comfort Index Rating on Best Places and the county also sees only about four inches of snow annually.”

Additionally, the 22,775-population county has a low violent crime rate and the cost of living is 9.5% below the national average. The majority — 78% —of residents own their homes, the median value of which is $197,200. Do you prefer to rent? Then the average is $731 per month. And typically, residents make $44,978 annually.

The county seat of Blairsville has ranked in retirement lists before.

The Wall Street Journal placed it in its 1994 list of the Top Ten Places for Retirement and the city was also listed among the top 10 places to retire in Georgia by Retire in Georgia magazine, according to the official county website.