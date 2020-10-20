New ranking says these are the US’s best places to retire

Explore 3 reasons you might want to get a job after retirement

Florida is among the most popular places to retire and this year’s list features just three cities outside Florida in the top 10.

The top five include Sarasota, Florida, known for its award-winning beaches, Fort Meyers, Florida, which has preserved its small-town culture, Port St. Lucie, Florida, which has a relaxed atmosphere and world-class amenities, longtime preferred retirement spot for the wealthy, Naples, Florida, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which offers sprawling farms and well-kept suburbs.

See below for the top 10 best places to retire according to U.S. News.

2020-2021 Top 10 Best Places to Retire

Sarasota, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Naples, Florida Lancaster, Pennsylvania Ocala, Florida Ann Arbor, Michigan Asheville, North Carolina Miami, Florida Melbourne, Florida

While Georgia didn’t crack the top 40, it did make an appearance at No. 47 with Atlanta and again at Nos. 57 and 84 with Augusta and Savannah respectively. Of the three cities, Atlanta had the highest overall score at 6.7 with Augusta and Savannah trailing at 6.6 and 6.5 respectively.