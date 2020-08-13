Atlanta Film Festival announces Sept. events, new format

Spokesperson Lindsay Corley said the festival hopes to keep the same lineup announced in March, but added that they are still talking with filmmakers and developing agreements about the new digital/drive-in format for the festival.

The festival organizers “expect that majority of the selected lineup will still play,” Corley said in an email.

"15 Things You Didn't Know About Bigfoot" follows a shallow reporter into the wilds of Appalachia and asks the question "is a good story worth dying for?" Credit: Atlanta Film Festival Credit: Atlanta Film Festival

Among the films that have been confirmed is the paranormal comedy “15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot,” and the documentary “Once Upon a Time in Venezuela,” which follows the decay of a small village, Congo Mirador, and traces the parallel decline of the country itself.

Moving from an in-person group of events to the digital world is the Creative Conference, a five-day series of more than forty educational events, featuring professionals in the entertainment industry. The list of presenters will be announced in September. Past presenters have included William H. Macy, James Franco, Jason Reitman, Tom Luse and Shuler Hensley.

Women and filmmakers of color are behind more than half the films in this year’s festival, and the festival features specialty tracks highlighting the work of women, LGBT issues and Latin filmmakers.

According to the festival, tickets for individual drive-in screenings are $15-$50, depending on the number of people in each car.

Tickets for individual digital screenings or events are $9.99 per feature, shorts block or virtual conference session. Unlimited digital access will be available for $50 for either film or the Creative Conference – or for $75 for unlimited access to both.

For more information visit www.atlantafilmfestival.com/