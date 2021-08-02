Atlanta eatery makes list of 25 best restaurants in America

The website’s Atlanta pick is a Greek-influenced eatery.

Karv Kitchen is actually in Chamblee and it opened in the spring.

“Set just outside of town north of Atlanta, Karv Kitchen is a family Greek spot that draws locals and tourists alike,” The Manuel said. “The rotisserie meats are expertly cooked and the loukoubombs are the stuff of legend, a European donut of sorts that is bite-sized, golden brown, and a perfect way to cap off a meal (with a cup of coffee, preferably).”

Popular items include the Greko Pita, topped with spicy mustard, pickled onion and radish, fries and a tangy tzatziki sauce. There’s also the Karv salad. It’s an Arcadian salad blend of arugula, chopped salsa, quinoa, feta, Katamala olives and pickled red onion and radish.

“A friend and I ate lunch at KARV Kitchen today and the authentic Greek meals were DELICIOUS! Service was excellent and Executive Chef Shan Holler went the extra mile in describing the menu,” one Yelp review said in part.