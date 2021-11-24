ajc logo
X

Artificial trees or real trees: Which is better for the environment?

Caption
The Science Behind Growing a Perfect Christmas Tree About 30 million Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year. Michigan State University has a team of forest researchers who are experts in Christmas tree production. Their research will likely influence what type of Christmas tree you buy a decade from now. Bert Cregg and his team are focused on two factors: genetics and culture techniques. They perform various cold-hardiness experiments inside of chest freezers in MSU's Plant and Soil Sciences Bui

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Some people put up their Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, while others wait until December. Regardless, you have to decide what type of tree you’ll get: real or artificial.

There are good reasons to prefer one over the other: Real tree lovers adore the scent and the bonding time of picking one to take home. For those who prefer artificial trees, the mess-free, reusable aspects are major selling points.

However, each type of tree also has environmental impacts.

According to The Nature Conservancy, real trees don’t require the carbon emissions that it takes to produce and transport artificial ones. Of the 350-500 million trees growing on U.S. tree farms, just 30 million are harvested for Christmas annually. Purchasing the trees keeps local farms in business and keeps the land covered in trees, which supports wildlife habitats.

And when families remove the tinsel and take down their trees, they can be recycled and transformed into mulch, according to Popular Science.

Meanwhile, artificial trees don’t have the ability to be broken down and reused in quite the same way.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Zoo Atlanta debuts new Chinese Lantern Festival for the holidays

SEE: Atlanta Ballet enters a new era with high-tech ‘Nutcracker’ at Cobb Energy

EAT: Kitchen Curious: The only biscuit recipe you’ll ever need requires just 2 ingredients

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Doug Hundley, a spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association, told the publication that the trees are “plastic and metal and they end up in our landfills.”

According to waste management company Recycle Track Systems, even if a real tree is taken to the landfill instead of being turned into mulch, it will still decompose in six months.

“Disposing of a tree by composting produces CO2 and methane,” said Darran Messem, former Managing Director of Certification at the Carbon Trust, in a press release. “An artificial tree has a higher carbon footprint than a natural one because of the energy-intensive production processes involved.”

“By far the best option is a potted tree which, with care, can be replanted after the festive season and re-used year after year. This could even result in negative emissions, thanks to your tree’s carbon-capturing potential.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Kiersten Willis
Follow Kiersten Willis on twitter

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tread lightly with COVID conversation this holiday season
5h ago
OPINION: Betting on horses to help women heal
A mother’s 42-day COVID odyssey
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top