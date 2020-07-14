Guitar playing skateboarder on Beltline captures Atlanta’s heart

“It was a little bit depressing, seeing people walking around with their heads down during the pandemic. It's such a joy to be able pull up to somebody and they have no expectation for this to happen. To see their face light up, it brings me joy and I can see why it brings joy to others,” Flagg told CNN.

In a post on Instagram, Flagg said this is just the beginning for him.

“I am truly grateful for all you guys who are supporting me and my platform,” he wrote. “There is more music to come and albums in place. Stay tuned”

This man @chavisflagg shreds it! 🤘🏻Give him a follow and checkout his YouTube and Spotify! pic.twitter.com/EaYGoiLfOl — Ol' Griff (@gmaxwell6) July 14, 2020