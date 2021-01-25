Annual DeKalb Black History Month celebration goes virtual

“Growing in Power and Promise” is a Zoom-hosted program focused on African American genealogy in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

“DeKalb’s rich history has so much to do with the African American families that have worked, educated, served, entertained, and loved the community,” the event description read. “The DeKalb History Center’s 13th Annual Black History Month program will focus on celebrating the African American families that shaped DeKalb’s and Atlanta’s history from Reconstruction to the present.”