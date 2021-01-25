Annual DeKalb Black History Month celebration goes virtual

The DeKalb History Center will continue its annual Black History Month celebration but its 13th event is going virtual.
“Growing in Power and Promise” is a Zoom-hosted program focused on African American genealogy in Atlanta and DeKalb County.
“DeKalb’s rich history has so much to do with the African American families that have worked, educated, served, entertained, and loved the community,” the event description read. “The DeKalb History Center’s 13th Annual Black History Month program will focus on celebrating the African American families that shaped DeKalb’s and Atlanta’s history from Reconstruction to the present.”
Tickets for the Thursday, Feb. 11 event are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
The program will begin with a musical selection before presenters involve attendees in interactive genealogy presentations. Breakout sessions with stories about some of DeKalb and Atlanta’s oldest African American families will also take place. It will include a live panel discussion offering information meant to encourage attendees to reflect, become inspired and take action.
Presenters include reference archivist of the Georgia Archives Tamika Strong, president of South-View Cemetery Association Winifred Hemphill, curator of the Flat Rock Museum Johnny Waites and historian of Decatur’s African American heritage Laurel Wilson.
Established in 1947, the DeKalb History Center is a membership-based nonprofit. It’s the only organization devoted to gathering, storing and sharing the story of the fourth most populated county in the state.
DeKalb History Center’s 13th Annual Black History Month program
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Live via Zoom (link will be emailed ahead of the event)