Angela Álvarez, 95, oldest musician nominated for best new artist

With the help of her grandson, she released her self-titled album in 2021 which has 15 songs. She’s set to perform at the Latin Grammys where she’s the oldest musician to be nominated for best new artist.

“It was a very big but very beautiful surprise, and I thought afterward that all my dreams came true. At 95, but that doesn’t matter,” she told Billboard.

Grandmother and grandson plan to attend upcoming Latin Grammy celebrations — and the former is scheduled to perform at the Best New Artists showcase and attend the ceremony Nov. 17.

Carlos hopes her music inspires younger generations to talk with their elders and learn from their experiences and wisdom.

“Ask them questions,” he said. “Ask them about the dreams they had once upon a time. They will be surprised at what they will find. If we don’t ask them, they won’t tell us, and their wisdom and dreams will leave with them.”

