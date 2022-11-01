Local judge works to preserve families, protect children’s futures

I have not engaged in this work alone. I have been supported and mentored by many wonderful friends, family, attorneys and colleagues.

What motivates you each day?

In my chambers, I have a photograph of the simple clapboard house that my paternal grandfather built on his farm in southern Virginia more than 100 years ago. It keeps me grounded. The memories of how my grandparents and parents worked and sacrificed so that I can serve are my greatest motivations.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your career as a judge?

Serving as a board member of the NCJFCJ and being actively involved in the ongoing transformation and evolving innovation in child welfare and juvenile justice. We apply data and science to decrease court contact and improve outcomes for children, families, and communities.

What is the most challenging aspect of your role?

Taking myself out of my frame of reference of my upbringing, not relying on first impressions, and acknowledging secondary or vicarious trauma exists. I see children and families impacted by trauma every day. The network of NCJFCJ council-involved judges nationwide who are also engaged in this work helps tremendously.

How do you relax and decompress from your demanding career?

I love, love, love the serenity of the North Georgia Mountains and the beauty of the Golden Isles. Closer to home, I do yoga and love playing with my 10-pound chihuahua mix and taking advantage of my local YMCA.

