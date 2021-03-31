Analysis shows Georgians’ favorite Easter treat is this iconic candy

For many people, celebrating Easter means digging into or gifting Easter baskets. But different states around the country have their preferences for the candies they’re filled with.
Eat This, Not That recently reported on a Zippia analysis of Google trends that determined which treats are the favorite in each state by tracking the ones that are consumed disproportionately.
“We defined Easter treats as treats that peak in search volume around Easter. From there, we determined what treat is searched a disproportionately high amount in each state,” the website said.
“We looked at a 2-week block around Easter 2020 to find what folks are searching for the most in each state, prime egg boiling and Easter candy stocking time. How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Easter — and who wants to wait that long? Luckily, odds are good most of us will still be gorging on eggs (candied and actual eggs from a chicken) for this year and many years to come.”
Among the findings were that boiled eggs are the favorite Easter-related food in 14 states. Followed by that are Peeps, the sugar-covered animal-shaped marshmallow treats that people either love or hate to find in their Easter baskets. Eight states are partial to this treat. Cadbury Creme Eggs are the best candy egg in the country, but the treat is a hit across the board. Finally, despite Resee’s Peanut Butter Cups being a top Halloween candy, their egg-shaped version, Peanut Butter Eggs aren’t a popular choice for Easter.
Georgia, however, isn’t a fan of any of those treats.
Instead, search trends for residents show that they’d rather eat a handful of jelly beans than eat other holiday sweets.
According to Candy Warehouse, jelly beans’ origins are unknown. However, the candy’s history in America can be traced back to the Civil War. Schrafft’s candy company founder William F. Schrafft asked customers to send their jelly beans to Union soldiers. The sweet treats have become an integral part of Easter baskets ever since.