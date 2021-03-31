Analysis shows Georgians’ favorite Easter treat is this iconic candy

“We looked at a 2-week block around Easter 2020 to find what folks are searching for the most in each state, prime egg boiling and Easter candy stocking time. How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Easter — and who wants to wait that long? Luckily, odds are good most of us will still be gorging on eggs (candied and actual eggs from a chicken) for this year and many years to come.”

Among the findings were that boiled eggs are the favorite Easter-related food in 14 states. Followed by that are Peeps, the sugar-covered animal-shaped marshmallow treats that people either love or hate to find in their Easter baskets. Eight states are partial to this treat. Cadbury Creme Eggs are the best candy egg in the country, but the treat is a hit across the board. Finally, despite Resee’s Peanut Butter Cups being a top Halloween candy, their egg-shaped version, Peanut Butter Eggs aren’t a popular choice for Easter.