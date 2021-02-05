Your pet could be the next Cadbury ‘bunny’

You know your pet is a superstar, and now you can prove it. Cadbury, known for its chocolate and its Easter commercials, is looking for its next ‘bunny.’
Every spring since 1983, Cadbury has featured myriad animals — from real rabbits to a turtle wearing bunny ears — in ads for its cream eggs.
Your pet could be the next critter to pitch those brightly foiled egg-shaped chocolates filled with cream or caramel.
Cadbury has held the contest for a few years now, with last year’s ears going to Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged dog named for Gary Sinise’s character in the movie “Forrest Gump.”
To enter, take a photo of your animal wearing bunny ears and upload it to the Cadbury website. Don’t fret if you don’t have any ears around; the site has bunny ear stickers you can paste on your pic.
In addition to basic information, Cadbury wants you to tell it, in no more than 280 characters, why your pet should be on TV. Submissions can be made until 11:59 p.m. March 1.
Cadbury will then pick its finalists and open voting to the public March 10. The winner will not only be the star of Cadbury’s Easter commercial, but will also receive $5,000. Right now, it looks like most of the entries are pooches, so your unusual animal might stand out in the crowd.
Check out entries on the website or on social media tagged with #CadburyBunnyTryouts.
You can read all the contest rules here.