Analysis: Georgia is the sixth worst state for women’s equality

It then evaluated those dimensions using 17 relevant metrics, from poverty rate to math test scores to share of lawmakers in the state legislature. For all metrics, WalletHub compared the differences between women and men. In certain states and for certain metrics where women showed an advantage over men, the state is shown as having gender equality.

Overall, Georgia finished No. 45, with a score of 46.93. Among the three dimensions, we ranked:

Workplace environment: No. 43

Education and health: No. 38

Political empowerment: No. 37

Among key metrics within those dimension, Georgia finished:

Earnings gap: No. 24

Executive positions gap: No. 44

Minimum wage workers gap: No. 49

Unemployment rate gap: No. 44

Entrepreneurship rate gap: No. 27

Political representation gap: No. 37

For women who want to close the gap, consider moving to Nevada, which finished No. 3 in workplace environment, No. 9 in education and health, and No. 1 in political empowerment to take the top spot.

Nevada was followed by Hawaii, Vermont, Maine and New York, in that order. Utah came in last place, ranking No. 50 in education and health, and No. 49 in political empowerment.

You can check rankings for all states at wallethub.com.