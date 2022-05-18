American spirit on display at special Atlanta History Center exhibit

This summer, you can witness a piece of American history in Atlanta.
Portraits from the best-selling book by former President George W. Bush, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” are on display at Atlanta History Center, at 130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta. See them now through July 4.
The exhibit features 43 oil portraits personally painted by President Bush. The portraits tell the story of individuals who shaped the United States by leaving their home countries.
“Representing numerous cultures and nearly every region of the world, the people featured in this exhibition speak to the hard work, determination, and unfaltering optimism that are inherent to both immigrant culture and the spirit of America,” the event page said.
“Out of Many, One” is a joint effort of the George W. Bush Institute to putting forth sound and viable immigration solutions.
The exhibit also features an interactive installation created by the organization Stand Together as a part of their Common Ground initiative. Visitors of the exhibit can also download the audio tour app, narrated by President Bush, at the start of the exhibit.
Adult tickets to the Atlanta History Center begin at $23.33 for adults and $19.53 for seniors.
Members of the center enjoy free entry into the exhibit. Find out more about membership at AHC here.
Atlanta History Center is open Tuesday–Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-site parking is free.
