American spirit on display at special Atlanta History Center exhibit

Explore 10 best Georgia cities to retire in

The exhibit also features an interactive installation created by the organization Stand Together as a part of their Common Ground initiative. Visitors of the exhibit can also download the audio tour app, narrated by President Bush, at the start of the exhibit.

Adult tickets to the Atlanta History Center begin at $23.33 for adults and $19.53 for seniors.

Members of the center enjoy free entry into the exhibit. Find out more about membership at AHC here.

Atlanta History Center is open Tuesday–Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-site parking is free.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.