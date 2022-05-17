Visit Atlanta Botanical Garden for a towering origami installation

For those interested in the art of origami, Origami in the Garden may just be the event for you.
Now through Oct. 16, you can experience the immersive exhibit for yourself at Atlanta Botanical Garden, at 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta.
The exhibit was curated by Santa Fe, New Mexico, artists Kevin and Jennifer Box and their frequent collaborators, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse and Robert L. Lang. Their works at previous gardens garnered more than two million visitors, according to the website.
The exhibit almost 70 metal sculptures spread over 18 installations, all inspired by origami. Sculptures include birds and butterflies flying, deer grazing, and boats floating. The stainless steel “Master Peace” is a highlight of the show, standing more than 25 feet tall.
“Using the techniques of lost-wax casting and fabrication, the sculptures in this exhibit glorify the precision of origami in stately museum-quality metals using an innovative 35+ step process that took nine years to perfect,” the event page said.
Kevin Box, a professional in papermaking, printmaking and graphic design, said having his work displayed in a public garden was a natural fit.
“Origami is made from paper, paper is made from plants, so in many ways that ties into botanical garden’s mission,” Box said.
Adult tickets for the garden begin at $22.95 on weekdays and $24.95 on weekends. Tickets are free for children under 3. More ticket information can be found here.
Garden members enjoy unlimited daytime entry to the exhibit. Find more information about membership here.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author