5 ways to celebrate fall in Alpharetta

Get details here.

Walktober

What better way to enjoy the season than to walk in the great outdoors? You can do that by joining Walktober, which has returned to the north Fulton city this month. The City of Alpharetta encourages residents to get fit by joining a member of Alpharetta Recreation staff for free guided walks happening nearly every day. Walks will occur in parks including Big Creek Greenway and Wills Park as well as downtown at the new Alpha Loop.

For more information, visit the event page.

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Every Saturday morning through the end of October, guests can soak up the sights of fall while supporting local businesses at the Alpharetta Farmers Market.

For three hours, shop available fruits, meats, jams and homemade goods at Village Green in front of Alpharetta City Hall. Guidelines are posted to ensure social distancing measures are in place and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and honor one-way traffic as they make their way from vendor to vendor.

Learn more about the market here.

Pumpkin patches

You don’t have to travel very far to visit a pumpkin patch near Alpharetta. Those available include Scottsdale Farms in nearby Milton, and others not more than 30 miles or so outside the city.

Best of all, many of the pumpkin patches aren’t limited to picking the perfect gourd. Hayrides, corn mazes and snacks are available to enjoy.

Click here for a list of nearby pumpkin patches in the area.

Explore 5 pumpkin patches to explore in north Fulton

Alpharetta Community Center Yoga

Fitness and the outdoors seem to go hand in hand. While you’ve probably been practicing yoga indoors for months, why not join Lift Yoga and City of Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services for free yoga at the Alpharetta Community Center Thursdays throughout the month. Safety is kept in mind with social distancing required, masks being recommended and attendance is capped at 25 people per session. Guests should bring their own yoga mats and water. Plus, it’s kid-friendly.

“Join us for a free all-levels flow class beneath the pavilion behind the Alpharetta Community Center!” the event description reads.

For details, visit here.