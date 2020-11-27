AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020 continues for unprecedented second day

The coronavirus pandemic forced the world’s largest 10k to be a virtual race this year, with participants creating their own courses and getting to choose which day they’ll run their 6.2 miles.

Explore AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020

Although traditionally run on the Fourth of July, the race was pushed back this year to keep the more than 60,000 people who participate safe. Even so, conditions still weren’t optimal for a large gathering, so the Atlanta Track Club decided runners to create a virtual experience.