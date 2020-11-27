X

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020 continues for unprecedented second day

2020 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt finalists This year’s T-shirt theme is “Move Forward with Atlanta,” the idea that the race continues to shape and show the way Atlanta has transformed and grown.

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For the first time in its 51-year history, the AJC Peachtree Road Race enters its second day.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the world’s largest 10k to be a virtual race this year, with participants creating their own courses and getting to choose which day they’ll run their 6.2 miles.

Although traditionally run on the Fourth of July, the race was pushed back this year to keep the more than 60,000 people who participate safe. Even so, conditions still weren’t optimal for a large gathering, so the Atlanta Track Club decided runners to create a virtual experience.

So this year, you have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, to complete your run and enter your time. But if you want to be included on the leaderboard, you had to finish your run on Thanksgiving.

Many runners laced up their shoes and completed their races Thursday, but the extra time allowed others to wait until Friday. Sporting their 2020 Peachtree Road Race T-shirts, they shared their triumphs on social media.

The official Peachtree Road Race T-shirt was sent to all participants before they ran this year — instead of making them wait until after crossing the finish line — but that doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up in costume, as many runners do each year.

This year there’s an incentive to be creative with your race attire: It could win you money.

Through Monday, Nov. 30, you can submit your photo to our Peachtree Road Race Photo Contest. The submission with the most votes will receive a $250 Visa gift card.

Just voting in the contest can win you a $100 Visa gift card. Voting for the contest will close on Dec. 14, 2020. For details on how to submit your photo and how to vote, click here.

