AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020 continues for unprecedented second day

For the first time in its 51-year history, the AJC Peachtree Road Race enters its second day.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the world’s largest 10k to be a virtual race this year, with participants creating their own courses and getting to choose which day they’ll run their 6.2 miles.
Although traditionally run on the Fourth of July, the race was pushed back this year to keep the more than 60,000 people who participate safe. Even so, conditions still weren’t optimal for a large gathering, so the Atlanta Track Club decided runners to create a virtual experience.
So this year, you have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, to complete your run and enter your time. But if you want to be included on the leaderboard, you had to finish your run on Thanksgiving.
Many runners laced up their shoes and completed their races Thursday, but the extra time allowed others to wait until Friday. Sporting their 2020 Peachtree Road Race T-shirts, they shared their triumphs on social media.
Reppin’ Atlanta in Australia with the Peachtree Road Race through Pyrmont, Sydney. No PR, but I had an authentic experience: pushing 80F for the 7:00am start!@ajcprr @ATLtrackclub @ajc #peachtreeroadrace #prrstartfinish #prrfinish #race #thanksgiving #july4 pic.twitter.com/XsXZ15s6uS— Michael Kahn (@kahngaroux) November 27, 2020
Finished the Virtual Peachtree Road Race! Not bad for a cancer survivor! #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/ic0ynGiOXy— Tammy Hyder (@tammydhyder) November 27, 2020
My first #ajcprr in 30 years! Now back to turkey!!! pic.twitter.com/kzpCt6KnEo— Wally Bryan (@KOMWally) November 27, 2020
Finished the Virtual Peachtree Road Race. Ran a little mostly fast walked. Not a bad time for an old dude I guess. 😂 #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/nK2EK9vzcn— Steve Holman (@RealVoiceofHawk) November 27, 2020
#ajcprr, great day for a run! pic.twitter.com/G9xnnuTRHt— Elisabeth Marchal (@MarchalAtl) November 27, 2020
My first time running the AJC Peachtree Road Race - 2020 Virtual. #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/AAJVk0KgRa— Norm Johnson (@Norm0805) November 27, 2020
Next year in Midtown 🍑 #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/Gis2OVb7sW— Julia Hurtado (@drjuliahurtado) November 27, 2020
Just completed the AJC Peachtree Road Race with my sisters in 1:46 at Stone Mountain. #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/gbrpTWhUPk— Vintage_Beauty01 (@crawford_de) November 27, 2020
Happy to complete a (socially distanced) tradition with @JessicaArnoldy. lucky #7 peachtree year! #ajcprr— Karla Haack (@haack_kkv) November 27, 2020
Not nearly as fun without 60,000 other runners, but I set a new personal best for a 10k! #AJCPRR an Atlanta tradition 2020 can’t stop. #PeachtreeRoadRace @ajcprr @ajc @11AliveNews @ATLtrackclub pic.twitter.com/E5cNRHzSvh— Taylor Thompson (@TThompsonTV) November 27, 2020
The official Peachtree Road Race T-shirt was sent to all participants before they ran this year — instead of making them wait until after crossing the finish line — but that doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up in costume, as many runners do each year.
This year there’s an incentive to be creative with your race attire: It could win you money.
Through Monday, Nov. 30, you can submit your photo to our Peachtree Road Race Photo Contest. The submission with the most votes will receive a $250 Visa gift card.
Just voting in the contest can win you a $100 Visa gift card. Voting for the contest will close on Dec. 14, 2020. For details on how to submit your photo and how to vote, click here.