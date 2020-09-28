AJC Decatur Book Fest: Upcoming panel on selling your television & film project

The annual AJC Decatur Book Festival may have gone virtual this year, but the festival’s tradition of providing relevant and impactful presentations for book lovers continues on.
“It is our mission to encourage a love of reading, inquiry, and conversation in people of all ages, and build an enthusiastic and inclusive community of readers and writers throughout the south, sparking social, creative, and intellectual engagement,” reads the organization’s website. “The well-being of our community is of top importance to the Decatur Book Festival board of directors and staff. We have shifted our 2020 festival to virtual programming.”
While the series of events for this year may be winding down, there’s an upcoming discussion you won’t want to miss if you have an idea for a television series. “How to Pitch, Package & Sell Your Television & Film Project: Talks with the Atlanta Pitch Summit Panel” is taking place this Thursday, Oct. 1, and will feature commentary from Cocoa Brown, Serena Lowe and Ty Johnston-Tavis.
In this panel, you will learn key tips on how to creatively package and pitch your television or film project:
- How a writer breaks into the biz
- Creating a pitch deck
- Finding a producer or director for your project
- Setting the Pitch meeting
- Finding the right distribution home for your project
- The final sell
Registration for the event is available here.
Details
- How to Pitch, Package & Sell Your Television & Film Project: Talks with the Atlanta Pitch Summit Panel
- 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1