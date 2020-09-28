AJC Decatur Book Fest: Upcoming panel on selling your television & film project

“It is our mission to encourage a love of reading, inquiry, and conversation in people of all ages, and build an enthusiastic and inclusive community of readers and writers throughout the south, sparking social, creative, and intellectual engagement,” reads the organization’s website. “The well-being of our community is of top importance to the Decatur Book Festival board of directors and staff. We have shifted our 2020 festival to virtual programming.”

Explore AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University 2020

While the series of events for this year may be winding down, there’s an upcoming discussion you won’t want to miss if you have an idea for a television series. “How to Pitch, Package & Sell Your Television & Film Project: Talks with the Atlanta Pitch Summit Panel” is taking place this Thursday, Oct. 1, and will feature commentary from Cocoa Brown, Serena Lowe and Ty Johnston-Tavis.