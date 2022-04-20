How to avoid gaining weight after 50

BreakingNews
UPDATE: GDOT pushes Ga. 400 closure back a day
Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan
28 minutes ago

As you age, you may find it more difficult to keep weight off.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid weight gain and age healthily.

The metabolism myth

Many people assume that slower metabolism in adulthood makes it harder to lose weight. However, metabolism rates only drop by about 1% a year after 60, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science.

“Metabolic rate is really stable all through adult life, 20 to 60 years old,” said study author Herman Pontzer, an associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University.

“There’s no effect of menopause that we can see, for example. And you know, people will say, ‘Well when I hit 30 years old, my metabolism fell apart.’ We don’t see any evidence for that, actually.”

So, if metabolism isn’t to blame, what is?

Muscle mass

As we age, muscle mass declines, which in turn increases the amount of fat in our bodies. Less muscle mass leads to higher blood sugar and your body turns that sugar into fat. Including more protein in your meals will help preserve your muscle mass. Older adults should eat 0.8 grams of protein per 2.2 pounds of body weight per day.

These foods can help you increase your protein intake, according to Consumer Reports.

  • 3 ounces grilled beef or cooked chicken breast (24 grams)
  • 3 ounces cooked salmon (23 grams)
  • ½ cup of tofu (10 grams)
  • 5.5 ounces of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt (16 grams)
  • ½ cup cooked lentils:(9 grams)
  • 1 egg (6 grams)
Stay active

Lose fat by burning more calories than you eat. Find ways throughout your day to get up and stay active. Avoid being too still for too long, as that can lead to other complications such as heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, the CDC recommends adults over age 65 get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week or 30 minutes of exercise a day for 5 days. Regular exercise is imperative for healthy aging.

Hormonal changes in women

Many women deal with perimenopausal weight gain, specifically around the abdomen, as a result of declining estrogen levels. If you find yourself gaining extra weight due to hormonal changes, consult your doctor to find a plan that works for you.

Anagha Ramakrishnan
