Adding 30 minutes of this exercise can help you live longer

Adding weight training for 30 to 60 minutes a week can decrease the risk of early death by 10-20%, according to a study recently reviewed in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The correlation between weight training and health outcomes were discovered in a study of men and women aged 18 to 97 years.

The review involved a survey of 16 studies on muscle-strengthening activities and found a 10-20% reduction in the risk of death by all causes among participants. The review further suggested that adding 30-60 minutes of aerobic exercise per week resulted in a 40% lower likelihood of premature death, 46% lower likelihood of heart disease and 28% lower chance of dying from cancer.