The surprising reason why you should drink more water as you age

Drinking more water can help you avoid a host of issues that come with dehydration. Signs of early dehydration may look like extreme thirst, dark-colored urine, fatigue, dizziness and confusion, according to the Mayo Clinic. Severe dehydration can lead to other complications such as urinary and kidney issues, heat injury, seizures and low blood volume shock.

As you age your sense of thirst decreases. This means that by the time you feel thirsty, you may already be dehydrated. Adding hydration into your daily routine can help you avoid dehydration.

According to the National Council on Aging, you may want to consider eating fruits or food with higher water content, avoid diuretics such as alcohol or caffeine that increase the production of urine, drink water with every meal or once you wake up and add fruit to your water to change it up.

