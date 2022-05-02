ajc logo
X

At 100, Iris Apfel’s passion for fashion won’t let her retire

caption arrowCaption
Who is Iris Apfel?Iris Apfel is a centenarian businesswoman, interior designer and fashion icon. .According to the Business of Fashion, she has been the subject of a documentary, several museum exhibitions and a MAC Cosmetics campaign.Her collaborators have included Zenni, HSN and H&M.Apfel has participated in design projects that have included work at the White House for nine presidents, including Georgian Jimmy Carter

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fashion icon Iris Apfel has collaborated with H&M on a new collection that celebrates uniqueness — something the centenarian knows all about.

“I think part of the problem with the way people dress nowadays is that it’s too generic,” Iris told H&M magazine.

ExploreWhy Tina Knowles-Lawson relates to Jamie Lee Curtis’ aging outlook

“Everyone looks the same, they wear the same things. They wear what’s in fashion, what’s trendy, what they’re being told to wear. That’s terribly dull. I want to see personality.”

Apfel’s sense of style is shown in her new H&M collection. The set is filled with embroidered aqua suits, ruffled jackets and patterned two-piece outfits. H&M describes the collection as, “delightful print clashing, fabulously baroque aesthetics and color, color and more color.”

At 100, Apfel does not plan on stopping. Her work is her life. She started her career as a copywriter for Women’s Wear Daily and worked as an interior designer. After marrying her husband Carl Apfel, the pair opened a textile firm where they held a contract with the White House and created designs for nine presidents, including Georgian Jimmy Carter. According to the Business of Fashion, Apfel described her work in the textile industry as “classic but over the top.”

In 2004 she became an icon after she held an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art called Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Barrel Apfel Collection.

ExploreAt 76, Helen Mirren covers People magazine’s ‘Beautiful Issue’

“Oh, I love to work. It’s fun because I enjoy it,” Apfel told the Today show.

“And then I can help people. I can give employment. People tell me I inspire them. So many good things come out of it. I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number comes up doesn’t mean you have to stop.”

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Aging in Atlanta: May 1, 2022, special edition
2h ago
The best fairs and festivals to soak up the summer sun
2h ago
Atlanta quilter O.V. Brantley tells stories with a needle and thread
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top