At 100, Iris Apfel’s passion for fashion won’t let her retire

In 2004 she became an icon after she held an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art called Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Barrel Apfel Collection.

“Oh, I love to work. It’s fun because I enjoy it,” Apfel told the Today show.

“And then I can help people. I can give employment. People tell me I inspire them. So many good things come out of it. I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number comes up doesn’t mean you have to stop.”

