Georgia retirees need to have $851K in savings, according to report

World Population Review ranks Georgia as the No. 3 best state to retire.

“Georgia’s cost of living is about 7% below the national average and has the sixth-lowest average cost for a retired couple in the U.S. Georgia also has favorable tax conditions,” the website said.

“Social Security is exempt from state taxes in Georgia and up to $35,000 of most types of retirement income for those between 62 and 64, and up to $65,000 per taxpayer 65 and older ($130,000 per couple). Combine all of that with warm summers and mild winters, and Georgia is an ideal retirement state.”

Nearly half of all American families, including ones approaching retirement, do not have a retirement savings account, according to a publication by the Economic Policy Institute.

“But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of a bit more than $500,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1.8 million in retirement funds,” a GoBankingRates report said.

