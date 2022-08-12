Economic insecurity looms over the aging population

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average Social Security benefit for January was $1,614 per month or $19,370 per year. That means Social Security didn’t cover all Georgia retirees’ expenses.

“There’s a myth that Social Security and Medicare miraculously take care of all of people’s needs in older age,” Ramsey Alwin, president and chief executive of the National Council on Aging, told Kaiser Health News. “The reality is they don’t, and far too many people are one crisis away from economic insecurity.”

Funds needed in the first five to 10 years of retirement are the most at risk. And it gets harder to make up lost ground over the long haul, according to Nationwide. So those who have retired recently and haven’t been able to adjust for skyrocketing prices may have a harder time recovering in the long run.

As older adults face the brunt of inflation and rising housing costs, some fear that this could leave seniors homeless.

“The senior population is going to become the next big homeless population,” Penelope McCalley, a local senior advocate with The Oaks Resident Advocacy Group, told Fox 5.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.