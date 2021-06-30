Here’s how tax-friendly Georgia is toward retirees

Georgia has been put in the middle of the pack among the best and worst states for retirement on rankings.

RetirementLiving put the Peach State at No. 26 after evaluating it for cost of living, quality of life, healthcare and giving it a RetirementLiving Score.

Kiplinger once said Georgia was the No. 3 best state to retire.

“Warm weather and a low cost of living make Georgia just peachy for a happy retirement destination. Health care expenses are particularly affordable for retirees, with the sixth lowest average costs for a retired couple in the country. Plus, Georgia’s favorable tax situation makes it one of the 10 best states for taxes on retirees.”

