ajc logo
X

Returning to types of housing we need to age in place

Aging in Atlanta
By Erica Copenhaver, Reporter Newspapers for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Home is where the heart is, and we tend to share our hearts with the people around us. As we age and get ready to downsize and simplify our lives, why should we have to leave the communities that make our homes feel like homes?

Most housing markets do not offer the opportunity to downsize within one’s community, requiring individuals to move sometimes hours away from their homes to find right-sized housing. This can have severe negative effects on our health when we are forced to leave everything we know behind and try to start over in a different place, especially at a time in our lives when we might require extra care from our neighbors, friends, and loved ones.

Explore5 home renovations you may want to consider for aging in place

America is facing a loneliness epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation has been reported to contribute to the risk of premature death, dementia, and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Fortunately, we can combat this by revamping our housing choices in our communities.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Whitley family house shows how people can age in place.

Credit: Reporter Newspapers

The Whitley family house shows how people can age in place.

Credit: Reporter Newspapers

Combined ShapeCaption
The Whitley family house shows how people can age in place.

Credit: Reporter Newspapers

Credit: Reporter Newspapers

There are many existing housing types that can enable people to downsize comfortably and age in place. Some options include accessory dwelling units, duplexes and multiplexes, or cottage court communities, which are neighborhoods consisting of “right-sized” houses (usually less than 1,200 square feet) clustered together around a common green space. These types of developments are designed with community in mind–they bring people together and enable the neighborly interactions that have long been forgotten in many communities.

Accessory dwelling units, also known as mother-in-law suites or granny flats, are the cute little houses you build in your backyard. An ADU can also be a separate section of the main home converted into an independent residence. Here are some ways to use an ADU: allow family their own place to stay when they visit; rent out the ADU for additional income; live in the ADU and rent out the main home (and be able to travel more!); downsize into the ADU and allow your adult children to live in the main house; have a live-in caretaker reside in the ADU

Duplexes and multiplexes are another great right-sized housing option. These homes add thoughtful density without changing the character of the neighborhood. They are also a great option for downsizing within your ZIP code at an attainable price.

But diversifying housing types in a community isn’t enough. Walkability and access to public transit are vital. Most places are car-centric with limited walkability. We need options for getting around that don’t require driving.

Explore3 simple tips for aging in place successfully

Also, the housing types we mentioned are not available (or even allowed) in many places. Our current zoning laws are limiting, unimaginative, and stifling to greater community health and diversity of all kinds. Though the housing types we’ve discussed used to be commonplace, they have faded out of our housing stock and are all but forgotten in many communities. They often don’t meet updated zoning requirements, preventing them from being built new today even though the need for them is still there.

What can we do about it?

First and foremost, we need to educate ourselves and our neighbors on what these housing types are, why they are important, and how they can benefit our lives and our communities.

Next, we can meet with our local policymakers and zoning and planning officials to discuss reinstituting these missing housing types. For more information on how to reach out to your policymakers about housing choice, please contact us at thoughts@microlifeinstitute.org

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Erica Copenhaver, Reporter Newspapers for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome2h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
6h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
2h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
9h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
9h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
7h ago
The Latest
Economic insecurity looms over the aging population
Thinking healthy: Form your own entourage
Cognitive rehab may help older adults clear COVID-related brain fog
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top