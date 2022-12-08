Here’s how to help a child with social anxiety survive the holidays

However, Dr. Rebeca Jackson, VP of programming and outcomes for Brain Balance, says that this time of year doesn’t have to be so stressful and offers a few tips and tricks to help ease holiday stress for your children.

“While there are natural points in development that anxiety peaks as kids become more aware of strangers and the realities of the world, anyone can struggle at any age. Kids who struggle with aspects of development including sensory processing and ADHD are more likely to also suffer from anxiety as well,” Dr. Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.