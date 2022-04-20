ajc logo
62 or older? How does a half-price Georgia Annual ParkPass sound?

Things to know about Georgia state parks.State park visitors pay $5 daily.There is a Library Loan Program that allows you to check out a ParkPass and Historic Site Pass, which offers exemptions from daily pass fees. .The parks offer various lodging for campers including yurts, cottages and lodges. .There are also historic sites including President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Little White House

Aging in Atlanta
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Annual ParkPass is already a great travel bargain for anyone who loves hikes and exhilarating views of Georgia’s natural beauty.

And when you’re 62 or older, you can tap into that free parking at all the state parks for half price.

The annual passes ordinarily cost $50, so the discount puts $25 back in your wallet.

A ParkPass keeps you from paying the $5 parking fee at all the parks, all year long. If you’re a frequent user of state park fishing, birding, picnicking, geocaching or kayaking spots, the discounted card will pay for itself within five visits.

Seniors also can get $20 off on a Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites membership, and 20% off cottage rates on select dates and campsite and individual lodge room fees year-round. And golfers who are 62 and up can also save 20% on their greens fees.

You have to buy the passes in person at a state park visitor center office and show a driver’s license with your age on it. And the parking and camping discounts only apply to vehicles registered to folks who meet the age requirement.

The range of Georgia state park activities you can participate in with the Annual ParkPass includes boating in North America’s largest blackwater swamp at Stephen C. Foster State Park, hiking alongside a 729-foot waterfall at Amicalola Falls in Dawsonville, or taking a peaceful walk along a wooded trail at Sweetwater Creek, just minutes from Atlanta in Lithia Springs.

You can feel good about the expenditure even if you slack off on your visits because funds from the pass program go toward funding park projects including renovations, trail work and dock replacements.

Learn more about the pass program here.

