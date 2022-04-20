62 or older? How does a half-price Georgia Annual ParkPass sound?

You have to buy the passes in person at a state park visitor center office and show a driver’s license with your age on it. And the parking and camping discounts only apply to vehicles registered to folks who meet the age requirement.

The range of Georgia state park activities you can participate in with the Annual ParkPass includes boating in North America’s largest blackwater swamp at Stephen C. Foster State Park, hiking alongside a 729-foot waterfall at Amicalola Falls in Dawsonville, or taking a peaceful walk along a wooded trail at Sweetwater Creek, just minutes from Atlanta in Lithia Springs.

Explore Study reveals how walking can help fight depression

You can feel good about the expenditure even if you slack off on your visits because funds from the pass program go toward funding park projects including renovations, trail work and dock replacements.

Learn more about the pass program here.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.